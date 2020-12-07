East set to swelter but more rain for West

The eastern regions of the country will be baking in the heat over the coming days, while the other side of the country will be wading through yet more rain.

MetService says a moist northwesterly airstream will lie over central New Zealand over the next few days, bringing an extended period of rain and strong northwest winds.

Unfortunately, the rain is forecast for areas already affected by heavy rain, with slips and surface flooding likely in this coming wave.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Mount Taranaki, Horowhenua and Kāpiti Coast, and The Tararua Range.

On a watch for heavy rain are Nelson west of Motueka and Buller, Wellington especially north of the city, and the hill country from Taranaki to the central plateau.

A strong wind watch is also in for for Wairarapa, Wellington, and the Marlborough Sounds.

The New Zealand Transport Agency urged motorists over State Highway 2, Remutaka Hill, to be cautious as a strong wind warning was in place.

This morning a tree fell on a truck and partially blocked Middleton Road in Churton Park near Wingfield Place. Police said one person suffered minor injuries and the northbound lane of the road was closed.

Over in Hawke's Bay, Canterbury and Northland, temperatures are forecast to hit 30degC.

Tomorrow is expected to be the hottest day of this week for most places.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree told RNZ eastern regions were going to experience warmer temperatures than western parts.

"Possibly getting up to 29 for Whangārei, Napier and Hastings tomorrow.

"It's going to be for the next few days, until Wednesday ... but the one thing to note is at night, we've got very high minimum temperatures. Especially for Napier, it's got an overnight minimum of 21 and it hasn't been that warm at night since 2010.

"It's going to hang on for a few days, it might change a little bit before Friday but clear up a little bit more going into the weekend."