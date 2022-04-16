Easter Covid update: 13,636 new cases, 30 deaths

It has been revealed that over the past two days there were 13,636 new community cases and 30 Covid-related deaths.

The Ministry of Health gave numbers for the past two days after it skipped yesterday due to the public holiday.

Of the 13,636 new cases 7763 were on Friday and 5748 were reported for today.

Of the 30 deaths 20 were reported for Friday and 10 for today.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 576 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Age and location breakdowns of the people who have died over the past two days are unavailable today.

There are 500 people in hospital today. There were 502 people in hospital yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, with today's seven-day rolling average at 8,283 – last Saturday it was 10,843.