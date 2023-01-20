E.coli danger: Pams carrot batons recalled

Photo: NZ Herald

Pams Carrot Batons are being pulled from shelves at New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square stores nationwide due to a possible presence of E.coli.

The fresh carrots in 300g packs are sliced lengthways.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said, “The concern with this specific batch of Pams Carrot Batons, with a use-by date of 20/01/2023, is that there may be E.coli bacteria present”.

E.coli was discovered after routine testing, but New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notification of any associated illness.

“As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with Foodstuffs’ Own Brands to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Arbuckle said.

“Affected product should not be eaten. It can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Should you be unable to do this, throw it out,” said NZ Food Safety.

• If you have consumed this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.