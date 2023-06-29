Education Minister ordered to apologise to Parliament

Education Minister Jan Tinetti. Photo: RNZ

Education Minister Jan Tinetti has escaped being held in contempt of Parliament - but has been told to apologise for her "high degree of negligence" in misleading the House.

Parliament’s privileges committee has released its report into the matter today.

Tinetti was referred to the committee at the end of May for not correcting a false statement quickly enough.

Tinetti had told Parliament in February that she had no responsibility for the release of school attendance data. She was told later that day by staff did, in fact, have input into the timing of the release.

But Tinetti only corrected the record on May 2 - 14 sitting days later.

Parliament’s Speaker Adrian Rurawhe said Tinetti didn’t think she needed to correct the answer in the House until she received a letter from Rurawhe on May 1 telling her that she did.

Tinetti appeared before the committee on June 8, saying she deeply regretted the error and that waiting so long to correct the record was "an incorrect judgment to make".

Today the committee said it did not believe Tinetti had deliberately misled the House.

"The Minister has strenuously denied such intent in evidence to us. Although some of us find parts of her evidence unconvincing, all members of the committee accept that there is an appropriately high bar for making a finding of intent to mislead, which is not met in this case," the committee’s report said.

But her actions led to the House being misled and "impeded in the performance of its functions".

"This could be considered a contempt. We consider that the circumstances of this case are serious and there are good arguments both for and against making a finding of contempt. The committee has grappled with these arguments.

"We accept that the Minister’s actions reflected a high degree of negligence on her part, rather than any ill intention. It is our view that a finding of contempt should be reserved for the most serious of cases. For these reasons, we do not find she committed a contempt of the House."

However the committee stressed that it was "a significant error of judgment".

"We consider that the Minister is deserving of criticism for having failed to correct her misleading statement when she had been informed of the information that later led her to accept her answer was inaccurate," the committee said.

"Her actions and the impact of them on the House’s operations are serious and it is for that reason we consider that the Minister should be required to formally apologise to the House."