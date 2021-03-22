Eight new Covid cases in managed isolation

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: ODT files

Eight new Covid-19 cases have been found in managed isolation since yesterday, plus one historical case.

The latest cases are from the United Kingdom, India and Ethiopia and are at a quarantine facility in Auckland, the Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon.

The number of previously reported cases that have now recovered is four. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 63, while the total number of confirmed cases is 2106.

There is also one new historical case to report. Historical cases are not considered to be infectious. Since 1 January 2021, there have been 41 historical cases, out of a total of 295 cases.

Online tool provides groups and timings

An online tool which advises people to work out which vaccination group they are in is now available on the Unite Against Covid-19 website.

Users answer a short series of questions about their health, location, occupation and life situation. The results tell them which of the four main vaccination groups they are in, and when they can expect to get their Covid-19 vaccine.

“It also provides more information about who is in each group – so if you’re a healthcare worker or work in a long-term residential environment, for example, it will provide an indication when you can expect to get vaccinated,” Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

“You don’t need to provide any information that could be used to identify you, and the information you do provide isn’t saved once you leave the web page.”

The tool can be used on mobile, desktop and tablet. It is being translated into 24 languages, which will start to appear on the website from today.

The website page and online tool will be updated as the vaccine rollout plan scales up.

“As we move through the rollout of the vaccination programme, we want people to be as informed as soon as possible about when they can expect to be vaccinated. This tool is designed to make that as easy as possible,” Dr Bloomfield said.