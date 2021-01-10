Sunday, 10 January 2021

Elderly man dies after crashing ride-on lawnmower

    A man has died after crashing his ride-on lawnmower at a rural property in Morrinsville yesterday.

    This was the second fatality as a result of farm accidents on Saturday.

    Emergency services were called to Kiwitahi Railway Rd, Morrinsville, at 5.30pm yesterday.

    "The man was unresponsive when emergency services arrived and sadly was unable to be revived," police said in a statement this morning.

    A police spokeswoman described the deceased as elderly.

    This was the second serious farm accident emergency services attended yesterday.

    Earlier police and St John were called after a four-wheel drive farm vehicle rolled.

    Medical assistance was provided by the person also died at the scene.

    The Serious Crash Unit and Worksafe NZ have been notified.

     

    NZ Herald

