Elderly woman allegedly murdered in her Christchurch home named

The Mount Pleasant property where Frances Anne Phelps was allegedly murdered. Photo: Adam Burns/RNZ

The 83-year-old woman allegedly murdered at her Christchurch home earlier this month can now be named.

Frances Anne 'Faye' Phelps was found dead at her home in Mt Pleasant.

The man accused of her murder appeared in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday before Justice Cameron Mander, The New Zealand Herald reported.

Faye was found dead at her home on October 7 but police believe she was killed on October 4.

The name and age of her accused killer is still suppressed. But the interim suppression order relating to Faye lapsed today.

The man entered no plea today and was remanded in custody until December 13, the Herald reported.

A service to celebrate Faye's life was held at The Embassy @ North Beach in North New Brighton on Saturday, October 19.

Police previously confirmed she knew the man charged with her murder. At the time of his arrest, police reassured the community it was an "isolated incident" and they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the death.