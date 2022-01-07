Elderly woman sexually assaulted after man helped change tyre

An elderly woman was sexually assaulted at her home just before Christmas in New Plymouth, and police are appealing for the public's help.

The assault happened in the early hours of December 22, 2021.

"We believe she first met her attacker in Waitara during the day," Detective Sergeant Pat Yates said.

"The victim took a break from Christmas shopping in Waitara and drove her 2005 white-coloured Toyota Spacio to Marine Parade, West Beach."

The woman damaged her car while parking and received help from a man who changed her punctured tyre.

He then later drove her to her home address where the sexual assault took place.

Police are building a timeline of events of that afternoon and want to talk to anyone who had witnessed the man changing a tyre on a white-coloured Toyota Spacio or sightings of the vehicle while it travelled from Waitara to Bell Block between 12pm and 2.30pm.

"We believe the Marine Parade area in Waitara was busy on that particular day and we're hoping someone noticed the man change the victim's tyre," Yates said.

"As anyone would imagine, this was a traumatic ordeal for the victim. She is receiving support from family and friends".

• Anyone with information can contact police on 105, quoting file number 220103/4046.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.