Election 2023: National releases 2023 party list

National Party leader Christopher Luxon announces the party list. Photo: RNZ/Craig McCulloch

The National Party has announced its list of candidates for the October 14 election, with leader Christopher Luxon calling it a strong team.

"We have a fantastic set of talent. I'm very proud that we actually have a balanced team," Luxon said at the announcement.

Michael Woodhouse, a senior minister in the John Key and Bill English governments and MP for 15 years, made a surprise announcement today that he would stand aside and is not on the list.

"It was clear from the ranking offered that I was not part of the leadership's thinking regarding ministerial decisions, so I feel the best thing to do is stand aside to allow a fresher face into the caucus from the list."

Luxon said he respected Woodhouse's decision and spoke to him today.

"I'm very proud of the diversity that we're building into this list," Luxon said.

Luxon said he would not be drawn on any potential ministerial roles if National makes it into government.

There are 21 women and 19 men in the top 40 representing European, Māori, Indian, Cook Island, Samoan, Korean, Filipino, Tongan and Chinese New Zealanders.

Controversial MP Sam Uffindell of Tauranga has dropped to number 57 on the list.

National Party President Sylvia Wood said the list presents a refreshed, talented line up of people with real-world experience.

"This is a team that can step up to provide New Zealand with the strong stable government it needs to get things done and deliver the change New Zealanders need to get ahead."

The highest ranked candidates currently not in Parliament enter at positions 20, 21, 22 and 23.

Wood described them as "recent Harvard Kennedy School graduate Nancy Lu, award-winning farmer and exporter Suze Redmayne, strong Hawke's Bay advocate Katie Nimon and experienced horticulture executive Catherine Wedd."

National's 2023 party list

1 Christopher Luxon Botany

2 Nicola Willis Ōhāriu

3 Chris Bishop Hutt South

4 Shane Reti Whangārei

5 Paul Goldsmith Epsom

6 Louise Upston Taupō

7 Erica Stanford East Coast Bays

8 Matt Doocey Waimakariri

9 Simeon Brown Pakuranga

10 Judith Collins Papakura

11 Mark Mitchell Whangaparāoa

12 Todd McClay Rotorua

13 Melissa Lee Mt Albert

14 Gerry Brownlee List

15 Andrew Bayly Port Waikato

16 Penny Simmonds Invercargill

17 Simon Watts North Shore

18 Chris Penk Kaipara ki Mahurangi

19 Nicola Grigg Selywn

20 Nancy Lu List

21 Suze Redmayne Rangitīkei

22 Katie Nimon Napier

23 Catherine Wedd Tukituki

24 Tama Potaka Hamilton West

25 Agnes Loheni List

26 Maureen Pugh West Coast-Tasman

27 Emma Chatterton Remutaka

28 James Christmas List

29 Dale Stephens Christchurch Central

30 Siva Kilari Manurewa

31 Harete Hipango Te Tai Hauāuru

32 Rosemary Bourke Māngere

33 Frances Hughes Mana

34 Paulo Garcia New Lynn

35 Blair Cameron Nelson

36 Barbara Kuriger Taranaki-King Country

37 Tracy Summerfield Wigram

38 Hinurewa te Hau Tāmaki Makaurau

39 Angee Nicholas Te Atatū

40 Vanessa Weenink Banks Peninsula

41 Rima Nakhle Takanini

42 Ruby Schaumkel Kelston

43 Mahesh Muralidhar Auckland Central

44 Dana Kirkpatrick East Coast

45 Scott Sheeran Wellington Central

46 Navtej Singh Randhawa Panmure-Ōtāhuhu

47 Carl Bates Whanganui

48 Carlos Cheung Mt Roskill

49 Matthew French Taieri

50 Matt Stock Christchurch East

51 Karunā Muthu Rongotai

52 Ankit Bansal Palmerston North

53 Joseph Mooney Southland

54 Simon O'Connor Tāmaki

55 Scott Simpson Coromandel

56 Stuart Smith Kaikōura

57 Sam Uffindell Tauranga

58 Tim van de Molen Waikato

59 Miles Anderson Waitaki

60 Dan Bidois Northcote

61 Mike Butterick Wairarapa

62 Cameron Brewer Upper Harbour

63 Hamish Campbell Ilam

64 Tim Costley Ōtaki

65 Greg Fleming Maungakiekie

66 Ryan Hamilton Hamilton East

67 David MacLeod New Plymouth

68 Grant McCallum Northland

69 James Meager Rangitata

70 Tom Rutherford Bay of Plenty

71 Felicity Foy List

72 Janelle Hocking List

73 Kesh Naidoo-Rauf List

74 Senthuran Arulanantham List

National is the last major party to announce its list, as Labour, the Greens and ACT have confirmed their candidates.