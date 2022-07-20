Elton John adds Christchurch concert to farewell tour

Elton John has added a third show to the New Zealand leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Christchurch's Orangetheory Stadium.

Along with two rescheduled dates at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium early next year, the legendary performer has announced his final New Zealand tour will include a stop off at the Garden City on January 24.

Not only will it be his first show in the city in more than 30 years, but also the first international stadium show to come to the South Island in nearly four years.

This will be Kiwi fans' last chance to see him perform live on stage.

Elton John set out on his farewell tour in September 2018, with a multi-year itinerary including 300 shows across five continents. He's currently in North America, set to perform his final US concert at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on November 20.

"Every time I come here I think how beautiful this place is," Elton John said of New Zealand in 2020.

"I want to thank you for all the love, the loyalty, and kindness and generosity every time I visit this beautiful, beautiful country."

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said she was very excited when she heard the news.

"For the South Island to be included in Elton John's final tour is just brilliant," she said.

Elton John is set to perform at Orangetheory Stadium in January. Photo: Getty Images

Dalziel said she thinks the concert will have a "huge" impact on the city.

"It's going to attract people from all over the South Island and further afield as well.

"It's going to be a fantastic night. I think tickets are going to sell out quickly so people are going to have to be quick off the mark."

The news follows the announcement last week that Christchurch will be pushing on with its planned covered stadium to the tune of $680 million.

The Elton John concert is just a sign of things to come, Dalziel said.

"I think we are going to see more and more of these amazing events and it's an opportunity for people to come together and really celebrate the joys of life.

"I grew up with Elton John. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road came out when I was 13 years old. I know that there'll be a lot of people like me who will feel exactly the same way.

"I think that all of the Canterbury mayors will join me in welcoming this news. It's just so good that Elton John thought it was important enough for the South Island to be included as part of the farewell tour."

Kiwi fans can look forward to the performance of countless favourites from Rocket Man to Tiny Dancer to Bennie and the Jets in live concert, celebrating John's long-time collaboration with lyricist Bernie Taupin.

The farewell tour first reached New Zealand in 2019, with six New Zealand shows and more than 750,000 tickets sold.

Tickets for the Christchurch show go on sale at 1pm on August 1.