Emergency staff regularly attacked

Thousands of emergency staff nationwide are copping abuse at the hands of the very people they are trying to help.

More than 2300 ambulance officers last year reported abusive altercations, including assault, as of December 16.

By September, more than 200 police officers had been physically attacked on duty.

Both organisations have condemned the behaviour as unacceptable, while pointing to alcohol as part of problem.

Ambulance officers have this year been knocked unconscious, had bottles thrown at them and been groped.

St John people and capability director Sue Steen said any abuse targeting ambulance officers was unacceptable and would not be tolerated.

"We support our people and continue to raise public awareness around this issue, but we need the public to do their part, too,'' Ms Steen said.

While there were safe systems, alerts and supportive measures in place for staff there needed to be harsher deterrents, she said.

"St John supports the private members Bill, Protection for First Responders and Prison Officers Bill, and the introduction of tougher penalties.

Police officers reported being assaulted 346 times last year.

NZ Police Association president Chris Cahill said while it was not uncommon for police to be assaulted, safety measures such as pepper spray, stab-resistant body armour and tasers help protect staff.

But many assaults came out of the blue, making it impossible to deploy safety measures in time, Mr Cahill said.

Some assaults, including those involving head injuries, could have "really serious consequences'', he said.

"They might go back to work but they are never quite the same. As they get older some of that comes back to haunt them a little bit more.''

It also took a toll on families.

"They might come home with a black eye, or something as simple as that, but to their children that's really significant - that's mum or dad who isn't safe. They worry about them.

"It's the hidden cost of these assaults on police officers and on other emergency workers as well.''

A common denominator tended to be alcohol, Mr Cahill said.

People needed to know when to stop drinking, he said.

"If everyone looks after their mates and whanau, everyone is going to have a better time at the end of it.''

What needed to be constantly monitored was the number of police officers on patrols alone. The association had been working with police on how risk was identified but "it was a challenge''.

"Sometimes these things come out of nothing.''

Volunteer firefighters are also not immune to copping abuse.

At the start of December, two firefighters sustained bloody noses while trying to break up a brawl at a crash at Waihi Beach. A 17-year-old was arrested.

In May, the Protection for First Responders and Prison Officers Bill was pulled from the Parliamentary ballot the day after it was submitted by New Zealand First MP Darroch Ball.

The Bill proposes a mandatory minimum period of imprisonment of six months for people who assault emergency services staff.

At present only those who attack police face an aggravated assault charge.

When Mr Ball introduced the Bill in Parliament he pointed to a handful of examples that painted a stark reality for paramedics.

In May, a South Auckland ambulance officer who was treating a synthetic drug overdose patient was punched in the face by a bystander, he said.

In August, a Nelson ambulance officer who had recently given birth as a surrogate was assaulted on the first day of her return to work from maternity leave. She and her partner were shoved and kicked to the ground, he said.

In Australia, a similar law was brought in earlier this year in the state of Victoria.