Employees 'deeply saddened' after workmate dies

United Steel in Wigram. Photo

A Christchurch business says they are deeply saddened after a workplace incident that resulted in the death of a man on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at United Steel on McAlpine St in Wigram at 2.10pm.

Group health and safety manager Benjamin Hammond said the company, his workmates, and friends were all deeply saddened by what has occurred.

"The company is currently conducting its investigation into the incident and is working collaboratively with WorkSafe."

He said they are providing additional support to their employees.

"I wish to thank all those who have and continue to offer their thoughts, wishes and support to the United Steel Christchurch Team."