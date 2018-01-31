English insists leadership not on the line

National leader Bill English and deputy Paula Bennett. Photo: Getty Images

Bill English insists he will continue leading the National Party as speculation mounts there could be fallout over the election loss.

English said today: "I'm focused on leading National back into government and I'm giving a speech today outlining how we are going to do that, including the party's focus for the year ahead and how we will hold this Government to account."

Paula Bennett

Newstalk ZB political editor Barry Soper said today the numbers are being counted in the National Party, with English expected by some of his colleagues to call it quits.

Soper says the party's MPs will meet behind closed doors in Simon Bridges' electorate of Tauranga next Thursday and Friday.

He says there's a general acceptance that English was robbed of the Prime Minister's job by Winston Peters, but senior MPs are now jockeying for support to replace him.

At the same time, Soper said there is a feeling he should leave on his own terms and with dignity.

So far National MPs are publicly denying a leadership coup is afoot.

Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie conceded there has been "some talk", but insisted the caucus was united,

"Everyone is behind Bill, everyone is behind (deputy leader) Paula, we're just focused on policy," she said today.

Questioned by media this morning, Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye - whose name has been circulated as a potential candidate for the leadership - ruled herself out of standing for leadership and expressed full confidence in English and Bennett.

Senior MP Gerry Brownlee said "of course" when asked if he backed English.

Tim MacIndoe said he had "absolute faith" in National's leadership team.

New Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule said had not heard any talk of a leadership change and he believed the leadership team was secure.

Bennett has responded to speculation that her position might be in question, saying she has no intention of stepping down and does not expect a challenge.

"We are a strong opposition who are focused on holding the Government to account," she told the Herald this morning.

Asked if she was considering stepping down, she said: "Of course not."

Her comments follow speculation this morning that her position as deputy leader may be uncertain, and that there are rumblings within the caucus about the leadership team.