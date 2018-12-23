Escooter rider collides with truck

Lime scooters have become increasingly popular in Auckland since their launch. Photo: NZ Herald

A 35-year-old man has been rushed to hospital after colliding with a truck while riding a Lime scooter, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were rushed to the Auckland suburb of Parnell after getting a call at 9.25am today.

"Police were at the scene at ambulance are in attendance, the person has been taken to hospital in a status two condition but that's all the details we have at the moment," a police spokesman told The New Zealand Herald.

The United States-based e-scooter company has been operating in Christchurch and Auckland since October this year and is looking to expand into other New Zealand cities, including Dunedin.

The e-scooters have also been criticised by some members of the public who have reported incidents ranging from pedestrians being hit, scooters being left in dangerous places and multiple people trying to ride one scooter.

There have also been at least 300 ACC claims for injuries caused by electric scooters since the service arrived in New Zealand.

- NZ Herald and ODT