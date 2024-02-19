Evacuations as crews battle new Canterbury fire

Fifteen crews were battling the fire last night. Photo: NZ Herald

Firefighters say an uncontrolled vegetation fire in Canterbury's Waikari Valley has largely burned out, but remains a risk due to high winds.

Five helicopters and around 50 firefighters were working to bring the large vegetation fire which broke out just after 8pm on Sunday under control.

Properties near Waipara, in North Canterbury, were evacuated and Civil Defence said about 10 people spent the night in the Waipara Memorial Hall, while others slept in caravans outside.

Ground crews were this morning strengthening the containment line while helicopters work from the air.

There have been no reported livestock losses, or any structures lost or damaged.

Its the second large fire to break out within a week in the region; crews are still working to extinguish a massive blaze on the Port Hills that broke out on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said it was working with the Waipara residents, as well as farmers in the area, to allow them back as soon as possible.

Evacuee Louise Smith was worried about her landlord's farm, but heard the stock had been moved to safety.

"At 3 o'clock this morning, my partner could see the flames coming down the hill and it was just really windy, which was quite worrying for the firefighters and stuff and everyone helping."

A community meeting for residents was being held on Monday morning.

Canterbury high country is currently under an orange strong wind warning - the zone just brushes the Waikari area.

Metservice meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said winds could reach up to 120 km/h in exposed area.

The wind was tied to a front approaching and could hit late morning or early afternoon.

Makgabutlane said people in those areas should keep a close eyes on winds speeds.

In a statement early this morning, Incident Controller Dave Key said crews had been working hard overnight to bring the blaze under control.

"From first light crews will be able to assess the fire ground from the air and gain a better understanding of its size."

The helicopters were in the air before 7am.

Flames were "moving through gorse and scrub" in the valley, Key said.

A helicopter prepares to take off to join firefighters battling the fire in Waikari Valley. Photo: NZ Herald

RNZ's reporter at the scene said the fire was in a remote valley and she could see a large portion of scorched grass on one side.

She said there was smoke rolling through parts of the valley with a strong smell of smoke.

Residents from Glenmark Drive and Shell Rock Rd were evacuated.

Those on Sealeys Direct Road were also going to be evacuated but Fenz said the fire changed direction so they did not need to leave.

HUHANZ (Helping You Help Animals) offered a stock trailer and portable yards to those affected, but said MPI advice advice on evacuating livestock and animals here should be the first port of call. Residents were also posting offers of help on local Facebook pages, including loans of horse floats and paddock space, and crates for pets.

Most of the South Island is currently under fire restrictions, and the dry conditions meant some areas within the Hurunui District Council zone were already under level 4 water restrictions.

In January, Fenz warned the region was tinder dry, the fire risk was the worst it had been in years, and an incident control team was set up in South Canterbury as a pre-emptive measure.

But a cluster of wildfires have already caused destruction this year, including houses and a church destroyed in Loburn, and a number of homes threatened by a long series of fires along a railway line between Aylesbury and Darfield, west of Christchurch.

Grass fire in Seddon, Marlborough

A helicopter and around five fire crews have been fighting a grass fire in Seddon in Marlborough since early this morning.

Fenz southern district shift manager Simon Lyford said the fire was first reported around 5.30am, with four crews initially sent in response.

When they arrived the fire had spread over an area around 200m x 40m. The crews requested a helicopter and two additional tankers. The fire is still considered under control.

- additional reporting NZ Herald