Fair Pay Agreements axed under urgency

File photo

Parliament has passed the legislation repealing Fair Pay Agreements through its third reading, under urgency.

The previous Labour government passed the law to enable the agreements - which aimed to allow unions and employer associations to bargain for bottom-line terms and conditions, covering entire sectors - in March last year.

It took effect in December last year but no agreements have yet taken effect.

A bill repealing that has now passed its third reading in Parliament - with support from National, ACT and New Zealand First.

The incoming government campaigned on abolishing the law, committing to do so before Christmas in the coalition agreements.

Businesses had long opposed the legislation, saying it would impose extra conditions on them, increasing costs.

The move was fiercely criticised by the left bloc, which argued it takes workers deemed 'essential' in the pandemic backwards.

The House is still in urgency as the government moves on to repealing the clean car discount.