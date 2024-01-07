Family 'devastated' as police hunt Chch man's killer

David Bridgwater was found dead outside his car on Carisbrooke St, Aranui in Christchurch on Thursday morning. Photo: Facebook

The family of suspected murder victim David Bridgwater are "devastated" by his death, the officer in charge of the homicide investigation says.

Bridgwater, 38, died after he was found in the early hours of Thursday on Carisbrooke St, Aranui. His car was still running when he was found on the street beside it.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, the officer in charge of Operation Walter, yesterday said Bridgwater’s family was "really shocked" about what had happened.

"They’re devastated about the news of their son, their brother... he’s a father. They’re coping very well under the circumstances, it’s very early days. They’ve got a really long road ahead of them."

Reeves told media police were seeking sightings of a green 2003 Holden Commodore registration BGE263. The car was believed to be in Carisbrooke St at the time of his death, leaving shortly afterwards.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen this car since around 2am on January 4 and any time since then."

Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) officers descended on a property in Aranui before 9am yesterday, near where Bridgwater was found.

The car was at the property police raided on Saturday morning parked in the driveway.

Police were "starting to get a bit of a clearer picture" of what happened, Reeves said.

"But we’re still seeking a lot of information to determine how he came to be in Carisbrooke St and how what’s happened has taken place."

The inquiry was "evolving" and police were speaking to some people who were "co-operating with us", she said.

The search at Carisbrooke St began about 8.30am and is part of Operation Walter, the investigation into Bridgwater’s death. Police expect to remain at the address over the weekend, Reeves said.

A house in Aranui has been raided by police investigating the homicide. Photo: NZ Herald

The house at the centre of yesterday’s raid is behind a memorial cross erected in Bridgwater’s honour.

Reeves had earlier said police were called after a 38-year-old was found dead on Carisbrooke St, near Portchester St, about 2.28am on Thursday.

Bridgwater last posted on Facebook on Christmas Day.

"I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and a safe holidays and remember it’s not what’s under the tree it’s who’s around it I lost a few people this year that were very important to me and are no longer around.

"Shout out to those who are struggling with their mental health but getting up daily no matter what. This time of year can hit worse, look after each other."

One of Bridgwater’s friends, Michael Sturgess, told the Herald he was "absolutely heartbroken" at the death of 38-year-old, also known as Cyrus.

"[He] was such an amazing and talented man with a heart of gold and a smile that would light up the room, such an amazing devoted father to his son and such a wonderful friend.

"As everyone knows he will be sadly missed by everyone gone but never forgotten. Your legacy will live on rest in love brother."

Reeves had said on Thursday that police wanted to hear about any sightings of a Toyota, registration LEQ895. She also asked for anyone with any other information to come forward. The car has a distinctive sunroof.

The vehicle of interest was within the police cordon, but Reeves said police were uncertain of who had been using it and wanted sightings from within the past day.

"I would like to encourage anybody who thinks they have some information to come forward and let police know," Reeves said.

"If you heard any unusual sounds on Carisbrooke this morning, or if you have CCTV footage, we would be interested."

She said residents on the street first alerted police to the incident after they heard "an unusual noise".

In a letter to nearby residents from Detective Sergeant Dion Murray, police asked people for any video footage between the hours of 12pm on January 3 and 3am on January 4.

The letter also asked anyone who heard or saw anything about 1.30am on January 4 to contact police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist, is urged to contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking "Update Report". Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote Operation Walter or 240104/2142.