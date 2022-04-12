Family doesn't want teen's death used by anti-vaxxers

Photo: Getty Images

The family of a teenager whose death has been deemed by an independent watchdog as being "likely" caused by the vaccine are asking for the death to not be used to promote anti-vaccine rhetoric.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield provided some more detail on the teen's death at today's press conference.

Asked to comment on a third death linked to the Covid vaccine, Dr Bloomfield said the case involved a teenager and was a "very sad" matter.

"This was a young person, a teenager" who received the vaccine more than a week before their death, Dr Bloomfield said.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board has put in a lot of work in consultation with the pathologist and coroner, he said.

"The consensus of the independent board is that it's most likely vaccine related, we will never [really] know, there is still some doubt".

The death was sudden and the teen had not suffered from any symptoms before he died, Dr Bloomfield said.

The board first reviewed the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM) report of a death in December 2021.

They then met in March to consider all the information available, which showed that the individual had myocarditis at the time of death.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle wall which is often caused by a viral infection. It is a known but rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine.

The report said: "The Board considers that the development of myocarditis was possibly due to vaccination with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. It's important to note this case is with the coroner who is still investigating the cause of death."

Dr Bloomfield said the family expressed they did not want the death to be used to promote anti-vaccine messaging.

"The family were very clear they didn't want this death to in any way put people off from being vaccinated or be used by groups to undermine vaccination efforts in New Zealand."