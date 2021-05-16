Family escapes Ashburton house fire

A family has escaped a house fire in Ashburton this morning.

Four fire crews rushed to the scene after reports of a fire at a Chalmers Ave house at 6.20am.

It's not yet known how the family were alerted to the fire, which appears to have been well-involved in the roof area, but they managed to safely evacuate.

There have been no injuries.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said firefighters were still on the scene.

The cause is yet to be determined.