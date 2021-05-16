Sunday, 16 May 2021

Family escapes Ashburton house fire

    1. News
    2. National

    A family has escaped a house fire in Ashburton this morning.

    Four fire crews rushed to the scene after reports of a fire at a Chalmers Ave house at 6.20am.

    It's not yet known how the family were alerted to the fire, which appears to have been well-involved in the roof area, but they managed to safely evacuate.

    There have been no injuries.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said firefighters were still on the scene.

    The cause is yet to be determined.

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter