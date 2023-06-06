Family looking for rental turned down 50 times

Lucas, who hasn’t been able to make most property viewings as they’re scheduled during the workday, said he's 'tried everything'. Photo: Supplied

A young couple expecting their second child are resorting to living in a caravan after being turned down for 50 Christchurch rental properties.

After three months of searching, Lucas and Alundra, both aged 20, have applied for 50 rental homes across the city and seen all of them denied.

"We’ve tried everything," said Lucas, who hasn’t been able to make most property viewings as they’re scheduled during the workday.

"We’re not locked into a specific location or ‘how many bedrooms’, I just didn’t think it would take this long to find a place."

The pair are about to move into a caravan with their toddler as they seek to find any form of stable living situation.

Lucas said the situation has become "stressful".

Both Lucas and Alundra work an eight-hour job and finish after 4pm. Most property viewings occur before then, which makes attending them next to impossible.

So much so that it’s led Lucas’ mother, Michelle Cust, to begin searching on their behalf.

Cust has been studying part-time since the start of the year, she’s had to cut into her learning time to drive across the city and attend viewings that her son and partner can’t make.

She said there’s no choice but to attend a rental property’s viewing, as most landlords won’t accept a tenant without them having stepped foot in the home first.

There are six viewings lined up for Cust this week, she’s had to send her 17-year-old daughter to one on the other side of the city to her.

"I have an exam coming up, but I’m wasting my week doing viewings - which is what I do as a mother - I’m gonna end up doing some late ones until one in the morning to catch up," she said.

"It’s a pain trying to make these times, to take time off work and view these places and [the landlords] still won’t budge."

Cust noted she’d seen several other young couples attending many of the same homes that she’d visited.

"There was a couple moving out of their flat, they had a baby and were desperately trying to find a place - they had nowhere to go," she said.

"We’re probably gonna do 50 home viewings and not get a foot in, it’s very frustrating."

Renters United, a rental advocacy group, said rental supply hasn’t kept up in Christchurch after a large number of renters moved to other parts of the country post-2011 earthquakes.

This meant demand for rental properties was down and, with new rentals being built, finding a rental property was easier at the time.

Now, with delays to implementing the National Policy Statement (NPS) on Urban Development which would help increase the supply of housing, plus the spike in population, rental property is hard to come by.

"[Local] councillors will be complaining about a lack of affordable housing while actively opposing plans to make housing more affordable," said Geordie Rogers, the group’s president.

"Unfortunately their delays have real consequences, which is what we see playing out here."

While winter has traditionally been a quieter season in the rental market, allowing prospective renters to snatch a good deal for a property, the industry hasn’t seen the Christchurch market slow.

"We can see the flow is still there," said local real estate agent Romald Karan.

"Enquiries are still coming through and interest as well - I don’t think it’s slowing down, it’s holding its pace and my gut feeling is it will continue."

Karan said there’s been a steady movement of residents from the North Island moving south to Christchurch and looking for a rental property, which has bloated the market.

There’s also been an influx of immigrants into the city which has increased demand.

"I’m a fair player when it comes to giving a property to [young] families, but most owners are pedantic," he said.

"They don’t want kids scribbling on the walls and such, there’s always a possibility of working it out between an owner and tenant but they have to be fair and reasonable."

According to Karan, properties in Christchurch’s city centre are proving tough to secure given their high demand as the population increases.

Outer suburbs like St Albans and Papanui have proven popular with working professionals, and neighbouring suburbs Wigram and Halswell have also seen large numbers of rentals snatched up.

"It’s stock against enquirers, winter has always been quiet in property management but there’s competition."

- Nathan Morton