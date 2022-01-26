Family members, police concerned for welfare of missing Christchurch woman

Allison Margaret Macphail. Photo: Police

Police are asking members of the public for help locating a missing Christchurch woman.

Halswell resident Allison Margaret Macphail was last seen on Tuesday, January 25, a police spokesperson said.

Anyone who has seen or has information about Macphail is asked to contact police on 111.

"Police and her family are concerned for her welfare," the spokesperson said.

"Police are asking anyone in the Christchurch area to get in touch . . . if they think they have seen Allison."

If you can help locate Macphail or are aware of her whereabouts, phone 111 and quote file number 220126/4368.