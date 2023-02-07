Family mourn after boy dies in Gisborne beach tragedy

Oliver Shone died after being struck in the head by a log on Waikanae Beach. Photo: Givealittle

A Wellington family are mourning their “intelligent, artistic and funny” 11-year-old son who died after being hit in the head by a log on a beach in Gisborne.

Oliver Shone has been named by a friend of the family as the child who died in late January after the accident on Waikanae Beach.

Bridget Flynn has created a Givealittle page to raise money for Oliver’s mother – a dear friend of hers. She said she hopes the money raised can help support Oliver’s family during this time of immense grief.

“Anyone who knows Oliver’s mother and family will know what special people they are - so generous, selfless and caring,” Flynn wrote.

“This tragedy is absolutely heart-breaking for them and I know we all want to do something practical to support them at this time.”

She said Oliver was just about to turn 12, and was “a favourite of many”.

“[He] entertained with his insightful conversations and unique perspective on life. He was a beautiful boy whose departure leaves so many of us with a hole in our lives..... We have lost someone incredibly special, far too soon.”

By mid-morning on Tuesday, the fundraising page had raised just over $3200.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz says she is “absolutely devastated” by Oliver’s death and the council will investigate the origin of woody debris in the region which continues to litter Waikanae Beach, where the death took place.

A witness to the accident told the Gisborne Herald the youngster was climbing and standing on the floating log in the shallows. He was seen to fall from it and was struck by the log.

“I feel heartbroken for this whānau and can’t begin to understand their unimaginable loss. On behalf of the community and as the Mayor I send our sincere aroha to the whānau of this little boy. I will reach out to offer any support to the whānau that I can give,” Stoltz said.