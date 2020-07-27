Family trying to get body home after young mum dies in her sleep

Beth Bernet, 34, died unexpectedly in her sleep on July 16. She is pictured with her two sons. Photo: Givealittle

The family of a young woman who died unexpectedly in her sleep are now working to bring her body back home to New Zealand.

Bethany Mary Bernet, known as Beth, died on July 16. It is understood she was found dead by her two young sons, Arthur and Fletcher.

A cause of death is not yet thought to be known.

The 34-year-old devoted mum, originally from Taranaki, had lived in Adelaide for several years, but New Zealand was always home and she had wanted to return with her sons one day.

In a death notice issued by her family, Bernet is described as the treasured daughter of John and Robyn Bernet and the loving mother of her two "special boys".

"Our beautifully bubbly Bethany babe dreamed of coming home, so we will bring her home as soon as we can."

The young mother is also survived by her three brothers, Shay, Joel and Kay, their families and children.

Friends and family are rallying to support and help the family repatriate their daughter's body.

A Givealittle fundraising page has been set up by one of Bernet's friends, Sarda'e Palmer-Curd, to help with some of the costs - expected to cost thousands of dollars.

"Due to coronavirus, Beth's parents, Robyn and John, would not be able to travel to Adelaide without isolating for 14 days upon arrival," the page says.

Friends rally to help family

"As such, they will be seeking to bring Beth home - which will cost tens of thousands, before taking into account the cost of a funeral here in New Zealand."

Palmer-Curd encouraged anyone who was able to help to do so - no matter what the amount, big or small.

"This [is] such a huge unexpected cost, but critical to the grieving process. Let's top up the Bernets' tank so this process can be as seamless as possible.

"It's a tough time to ask for financial contributions, so whatever you can manage for a grieving and geographically separated family would be so appreciated."