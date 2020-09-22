Family urged to speak to police over baby's death

Police investigating the death of a baby in South Auckland are appealing for family members to cooperate and speak with them.

The 10-month-old boy from Manurewa died at Starship Hospital from non-accidental head injuries on September 6.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, of Counties Manukau, said the team working on the homicide investigation had been speaking with a number of people in the boy's whānau.

"I would like to acknowledge those members who have been co-operating with police so far," he said.

"There are a small group of whānau who are choosing to not cooperate with us as we investigate the death of this 10-month-old boy."

Tiernan said this was disappointing and police urged anyone who is approached to consider speaking with them.

Anyone who would like to speak with police can contact the investigation team on (09) 261 1321, police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.