Family's dog home after alleged poisoning

A Canterbury family has finally had some positive news after their two family dogs were allegedly poisoned by an epilepsy drug on Friday.

The family - based in Cust - posted online saying their poodle-pomeranian crosses Bonno and Clyde were found poisoned, believing it was the result of a neighbourhood dispute.

Clyde did not survive. But Bonno returned home yesterday.

Ben Davidson, of Rangiora Vet Centre which treated the animals, said the dogs were found with nerve injury signs such not being able to control their movement, being shaky and collapsing.

"It has been a very up and down case," he said.

Clyde (left) and Bonno. Photo via NZ Herald

"Very sad to lose a patient in any instance but it's pretty heartwarming to know that we've got a dog out there that's making a reasonable recovery and hopefully will eventually make a full recovery."

The incident happened after the two beloved dogs set out to chase rabbits on Friday evening. Brooke Wallis was called by a neighbour who said they could hear the pets "yelping" from a local property.

Driving to the property with her family, they whistled to the two small dogs to call them out.

They didn't rush back to their owners but Wallis could hear them howling, she said on Facebook.

"My husband decided to drive up to the culprit's home to check, they didn't appear to be home," Wallis wrote.

"He found our dogs in a holding pen at their home, with their legs tightly bound with baling twine upside down. My husband broke them free and rushed them home."