Fatal avalanche 'likely triggered by climbers'

Aoraki Mt Cook. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The avalanche near Mt Cook that killed a person yesterday is likely to have been ruptured by the climbers involved.

Mid-South Canterbury Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said it was difficult to say why the avalanche was set off but it was more than probable the group triggered it while crossing the snow field as the snow conditions were pretty unstable.

Two other people were climbing with the person who died - one had minor injuries and the other was uninjured.

Gaskin said police had no details of the climbers but understood they were reasonably proficient and experienced.

The incident occurred around 1.30pm on the Eugenie Glacier, just below the Footstool mountain peak.

Gaskin said the climber who was uninjured had stayed behind at the Sefton Bivouac hut because they were sick.

The climber who suffered minor injuries was transported to Twizel for medical treatment.

Police say they hope to be in a position today to release the dead person's name.

MetService reports Mt Cook’s weather for today was fine spells, with a chance of a shower or two with light winds and a high of 18C.

Gaskin said there was a risk for loose wet avalanches at the time above 12,000m.

“There’s various types of snowpack conditions, so loose and wet is as it sounds,' he said.

“It’s quite a slushy, icy mixture, that condition can mean that sort of avalanche can run a lot further than a typical slab avalanche which is nicely bound together.”

The latest tragedy comes after two mountain guides were killed last month in an avalanche on Mt Hicks that also buried adventurer and philanthropist Jo Morgan.