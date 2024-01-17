Fatal crash closes highway in Tasman

A section of the main highway between Motueka and Richmond will be closed for several hours after a fatal crash between a car and a motorcycle near Māpua this afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2.30pm.

The police confirmed this evening that a person had died.

State Highway 60 at the intersection with Māpua Drive remains closed while police investigate the incident.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the road would remain closed while police carried out their work, which was likely to take several hours.

Detours are now in place from Pea Viner Corner via the Moutere Highway and back out to State Highway 60 on Gardner Valley Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

It is the second crash that has occurred on the same stretch of highway today.

Police said the southbound lane of State Highway 60 near Māpua Drive was partially blocked after a two-car crash just after 10am.

Hato Hone St John said three patients were assessed at the scene, with one transported to Nelson Hospital in a moderate condition.