Fatal hit-and-run: Neighbour tells of dispute before incident

    A resident says they heard a dispute unfolding this morning before a man was struck by a car - and reportedly killed - in what neighbours describe as a usually very quiet Christchurch cul-de-sac.

    Emergency services were called to the incident on Four Elms Pl in Parklands about 8.40am on Thursday, a police spokeswoman said.

    She said one person had injuries, but Stuff has reported a man was killed.

    A resident told the Herald there had been a dispute on the quiet Christchurch cul-de-sac before the man was hit by a car.

    Police have closed off Four Elms Place after the man was struck.

    Police were called to Four Elms Pl in Parklands about 8.40am on Thursday. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    A police spokesperson said they are attending a serious incident, but could not comment further. 

    The spokesperson said police would issue a statement shortly.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said one crew attended the incident.

    A police drone was circling the area above the street and the Serious Crash Unit was also at the scene.

    It is understood police are looking for the driver involved.

    Several police cars - including unmarked units - are in attendance.

    Some neighbours outside the cordon said they were unsure what had happened.

    One said the street is usually a very quiet area - and "nothing bad happens around here".

    Photo: Geoff Sloan
    - Additional reporting NZ Herald

