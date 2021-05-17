Fatal house fire in Martinborough; another house blaze in Christchurch

A person has died following an early morning house fire in Martinborough, in Wairarapa.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to the blaze at a property on White Rock Rd just after 1am today.

They said one occupant escaped to a neighbouring house but a second person was later found deceased.

The body had yet to be removed from the property, and the other occupant was being treated for smoke inhalation.

A scene examination is expected to begin today, although the fire is not initially being treated as suspicious.

An official identification and post mortem examination will also be carried out.

Meanwhile. emergency services have been battling a large fire in St Albans in Christchurch after it broke out early today.

Fire and Emergency NZ received a report of a house fire on Malvern St just after 3am.

A southern fire communication shift manager said the single storey house was well ablaze when three crews - two from Christchurch and one from Anzac in Aranui - arrived.

The cause of the fire is unknown and a fire safety investigator has not been requested.

St John attended and treated one person for minor injuries that were not fire-related.