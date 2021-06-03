Thursday, 3 June 2021

Fatal house fire non-accidental, police say

    Police called to the Coatesville property found two people dead. Photo: NZ Herald
    A house fire in Auckland in which a father and son died was non-accidental, police say.

    Phoenix and Lee Roycoft. Photo: NZ Police
    Senior Sergeant Nadene Richmond, of Waitematā CIB, said: "Police can now confirm that following a number of inquiries, it's been established that the cause of the fire was non-accidental."

    However, no one else is being sought by police in relation to the incident.

    Police last week named father and son Lee Roycroft, 42, and Phoenix Roycroft, 13, as the two people who died in the blaze on May 25.

    Fire and emergency services were called to Māhoenui Valley Rd just before 6.30am. However, the pair died at the scene.

    Police said they are continuing to support the family involved. They are also receiving help from Victim Support staff.

     

    NZ Herald

