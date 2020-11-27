Friday, 27 November 2020

Father allegedly murdered after making noise complaint named

    A Christchurch father-of-two allegedly murdered at his home nearly three months ago can be named for the first time today.

    Mark Cowling, 44, died of stab injuries on September 6 at his home in Edgeware.

    A 31-year-old barman was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder.

    At the High Court in Christchurch this morning, an interim suppression order for Cowling lapsed.

    However, the man accused of killing him still has interim name suppression.

    A two-week murder trial is due to start on May 24 next year.

    NZME earlier reported that Cowling had taken to social media with a noise complaint shortly before he was killed.

    Police were called to an Edgeware property shortly before 3am on September 6.

    Cowling was taken to Christchurch Hospital but died soon after.

