Fears over Australia's fresh push for Kiwi health workers

An advertisement being targeted at Kiwi health workers as part of Queensland Health's 'Make a healthy career move' campaign.

There are fears an exodus of health workers is on the horizon with a new advertising campaign trying to lure more Kiwis across the ditch, amid a backdrop of public service cuts.

Queensland Health is targeting medical staff in New Zealand, Canada and the UK, through its “Make a healthy career move” campaign.

The advertisement, which has been promoted on YouTube in New Zealand, publicises “relocation and housing support, attractive salary packages and incentives, and visa support” as potential perks workers can receive if they make the move to Australia.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) worries the campaign will be effective, partially due to changes in the public service.

All government agencies are being urged to find cost savings ahead of the upcoming May 30 Budget.

Public Service Minister Nicola Willis has said she expects agencies to use “good judgment” in their cost-cutting proposals. The Government has claimed cuts can be made without impacting frontline services.

NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku said the advertising campaign was “extremely concerning” given there are believed to be about 4000 nursing vacancies around the country.

“It’s not surprising, however, given that we have an international shortage of nursing. Everywhere is trying to get nurses wherever they can.”

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti is aware of the advertisement and said it was a “recurring pattern”.

Reti told NZME it was “very concerning” as a main issue in the health workforce is retention.

Nuku believes Kiwis will “absolutely” be keen to make the move across the Tasman due to recently flagged changes in the public service.

“Many nurses are going to Australia. They’re not just lured because they offer more money, but also because of working conditions and access to professional development,” she said.

Reti wasn’t convinced health sector cuts would drive people to Australia but said “that doesn’t mean that might not happen”.

The issue had not yet been raised with the minister.

The NZNO believes the advertisements are effective. “When you do look at the ads that are being run, it does certainly draw you to Australia as being the ideal place to go and work. With the pressures that are happening in the public sector, people are looking for alternatives,” Nuku said.

Council of Trade Unions economist and director of policy Craig Renney agrees with those concerns. “The risk is these [ads] become very effective given the cuts to the public service,” he said.

Renney called the back office the “engine room to the frontline”.

“We don’t want doctors filling out forms, we don’t want teachers doing administration because it reduces their ability to deliver medicine or to teach our children,” he said.

Public Service Association national secretary Duane Leo said similar advertisements are trying to pinch police officers.

“We’ve got public service workers that have worked hard – they’ve got institutional knowledge, the skills and ability. We’ve trained them and we’re simply just going to lose them.

“At the moment, they’re unsure of their futures in their own agencies, and again, they’ve been told to do more with less. In an environment like this, it just doesn’t make sense,” Leo said.

Queensland Health projects it will need an additional 36,000 frontline staff by 2032.

Pay data from Queensland Health shows registered nurses earn between $80,342 and $103,053 per annum. A 3 per cent wage increase comes into force in July.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti called the advertising campaign “very concerning” as a main issue in the health workforce is retention. Photo / Mark Mitchell

According to the NZNO and Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora collective agreement, new graduates here receive $73,566 per year, with those on the highest rate earning $103,630. A pay increase comes into force in April.

Registered midwives earn between $76,952 and $100,519 per year in New Zealand, whereas in Australia, clinical nurses and clinical midwives earn between $104,816 and $112,236 a year.

Nurse practitioners earn up to $151,292 a year in Australia; the pay grade in New Zealand is higher and goes to $158,060.

Queensland says relocation support is also available, such as flights, airport transfers and accommodation, as well as covering visa application payments and initial registration costs.

Health New Zealand chief people officer Andrew Slater said there is always movement with health professionals coming into New Zealand and “our domestically trained workforce going overseas”.

The health authority suspects “mobility will continue for some time” given pandemic-related delays.

The Health Minister said New Zealand was facing a health worker shortage.

With serious concerns being raised, a healthcare recruiter is continuing to advocate for New Zealand as a place to work and said a significant portion of the Kiwi workforce comes from overseas.

Accent Health Recruitment founder Prudence Thomson said people are actively coming to New Zealand from a number of countries. She said the straight-to-residency changes have been a “very positive step”.

Thomson said people wanting to relocate to New Zealand from overseas would get “probably about $5000”, worth of flights, registration fees, and shipping covered.

Health workers who move to Queensland may be eligible for payments up to $20,000. Medical practitioners from overseas who want to work in regional or remote areas of Queensland could see incentives up to $70,000.

Slater did not outright say if New Zealand specifically was under a health worker shortage, instead saying “the reality is right now we are living through a global shortage of health workers. Nations are struggling to get the right people with the right skills in the right places.”

A Queensland Health spokesperson said the Australian state offers a “diverse and inclusive work environment with rewarding and well-compensated career opportunities for skilled and dedicated healthcare professionals”.

“There’s already a strong contingent of Kiwis at Queensland Health, and we’re keen to welcome more. So, if you’re looking for a new gig, chuck us a ‘g’day’ and see what sunny Queensland has to offer.”