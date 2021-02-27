Saturday, 27 February 2021

Fears teen could be blind after Auckland shooting

    Police conducted a scene examination this morning after a shooting yesterday in Northcote, North Auckland.

    The cordon has now been lifted after it was set up at the College Rd and Cadness St intersection yesterday and remained overnight.

    It is believed a 16-year-old boy was shot at Cadness St, and his family fear he will go blind.

    The mother of the victim says while he has definitely lost sight in his left eye, "time will tell if he's blind in the right eye".

    The mother took to social media and thanked her son's friends for taking him to hospital yesterday, where he arrived after 7pm with a gunshot injury.

    Police said they received calls yesterday evening from members of the public saying they heard "multiple gunshots".

    Police said the teenager was taken to North Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, before being transferred to Auckland Hospital where he now remains in a stable condition.

    Initial inquiries indicate a large number of youths were at the reserve earlier in the evening.

    Family members say the incident happened at a local basketball court where he was playing with friends.

