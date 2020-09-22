Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Fears for woman missing in Canterbury

    Melissa Ewings has been missing since Sunday afternoon. Photo: Supplied
    A woman who has gone missing in Canterbury told friends she was going for a walk near a river.

    Clarence woman Melissa Ewings (31) has not been seen since Sunday.

    She was reported missing when she did not turn up to work yesterday and there are fears for her safety.

    Police say Ms Ewings told a friend on Sunday afternoon she was going for a walk to the Clarence River, near Kaikōura 

    Police are urgently seeking information on her whereabouts, as her friends and family have serious concerns for her welfare, the spokesperson said.

     
     
