Fears women worried for safety won't call police

Victims advocates warn some women fearing for their safety this Christmas will not call the police, thinking they will be turned away.

It is the first festive period since police stepped back from responding to low risk calls, which are usually related to family harm or mental health.

Police said they still respond to crimes but calls were now being triaged, or prioritised, based on the 111 call.

Inspector Natasha Allan, national manager for family harm prevention, said the summer holidays saw a lot of stress placed on families and it was one of the busiest times of year for officres attending family violence.

"Violence is not okay. Police take family and sexual violence seriously and want all victims to be assured if they come forward, their case will be treated with sensitivity and respect."

People should call 111 if they or someone else was in danger, she added.

"If you're unable to speak, stay silent, and follow the operator's instructions. If you're in danger and you cannot call 111, leave and get out of harm's way. Your safety comes first."

Women's Refuge chief executive Dr Ang Jury said calling 111 remained its main message, too.

But she was concerned that "mixed messaging" caused by the police policy shift would result in women who really need assistance thinking twice about calling, she added.

"People are becoming confused by those messages and they might think that something is not serious enough [to call 111]. That worries me a little bit."

The family violence service Shine said it was expecting a 30% rise in a need for support over the festive season, on top of already high demand, its social services manager, Tim Baldwin, said.

"We are expecting the need for support to rise 30 percent over the Christmas holiday season as mums try to look after their children and reduce the impact of the other parent's violence.

"They often have to leave everything behind to escape their partner and frequently arrive at our refuges with no money and very few possessions.

"This year there were additional pressures with the impacts of the cost of living crisis, fewer foodbanks and less food grants.

People in danger should call 111 and ask for police, but if it was unsafe to speak they should push 55 on a mobile phone, Baldwin said.

Shine's helpline answered more than 10,000 calls in the past year.

"A growing number of these were from neighbours and support people calling about someone they were worried about."

Jury said she "wants to trust" the risk assessment system used to triage calls to 111 was robust.

"I do suspect though, that people being people, there will be mistakes. I just hope they're not serious.

"If you feel physically unsafe in particular, for you and your children, call 111 and make sure you know that call taker knows why you're frightened."

Earlier this week Jury told RNZ that Women's Refuge was already noticing the effect of police stepping back from family harm incidents.

Where to get help

Family Violence

Women's Refuge:(0800 733 843

It's Not OK 0800 456 450

Shine: 0508 744 633

Victim Support: 0800 842 846

HELP Call 24/7 (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): 04 801 6655 - push 0 at the menu

The National Network of Family Violence Services NZ has information on specialist family violence agencies.

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.