Fenz hope to contain Castle Hill fire today

Photo: RNZ

More Fire and Emergency NZ ground crews will be on deck on Saturday as they continue to battle a high-country scrub fire that has been burning in Canterbury.

Residents around Castle Hill were on standby to evacuate should the blaze spread.

The fire started early on Thursday morning, closing State Highway 73 and burning through more than 1000 hectares at Bridge Hill, northwest of Springfield.

The Holloway Lodge, near the peak of Bridge Hill, was destroyed.

Incident Commander Colin Russell said 110 FENZ staff were still working to contain the blaze as the weather turned.

"This afternoon the wind is forecast to strengthen, and temperatures will be in the mid- to high-20s.

"This will be less favourable conditions for getting this fire contained and the risk of breakouts will be higher so we will be closely monitoring the fire."

Seven FENZ crews had monitored the site overnight, and the fire was expected to be contained later on Saturday.

Fire retardant lines had been placed around at-risk properties and crews would be focusing on the ground.

There had been five helicopters helping to battle the blaze, and FENZ would be doing an aerial reconnaissance flight this morning to assess any damage and the extent of the fire's spread.

SH73 had reopened, but stop/go signs were in place and traffic was being taken through through the affected area in piloted convoys.

"We'd like to thank all the road users for their patience and adhering to the traffic restrictions in place," Russell said.

"It has meant we can keep the road open in a safe manner so people can continue to pass through."

Strong wind warnings are in place for much of the South Island from early on Sunday, with northwesterly gusts picking up on the east coast through Saturday.