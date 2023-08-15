Fifa World Cup 'exceeds all expectation'

By the time the tournament ends, more than 700,000 fans will have attended the 29 games in New Zealand, and more than 1.9 million fans across New Zealand and Australia. Photo: Supplied/FIFA

New Zealand Football is celebrating the success of the Fifa Women's World Cup ahead of the final game in Aotearoa, saying it has exceeded all expectation.

On Tuesday night, New Zealand will host its final World Cup game - the semi-final between Spain and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland.

The second semi-final between Australia and England is in Sydney on Wednesday night, with the final also in Sydney on Sunday night.

NZ Football CEO Andrew Pragnell. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell said they were absolutely rapt with how the tournament had unfolded.

"This tournament has seen a colossal change in the way football, and particularly women's football, is seen in Aotearoa New Zealand."

By the time the tournament ends, more than 700,000 fans will have attended the 29 games in New Zealand, and more than 1.9 million fans across New Zealand and Australia.

The record crowd for a football match in New Zealand has been broken three times during the tournament so far; firstly, at the opening game which at 42,137 set a new record for a men's or women's New Zealand team game, and finally at 43,217 for Spain v Switzerland in the Round of 16.

More than 1 million in New Zealand watched the opening game - the biggest television audience for a football match shown in New Zealand in 20 years.

Football fans have turned out at the Fifa festival sites, including Wellington. Photo: RNZ

Nearly 165,000 fans have also attended the FIFA Fan Festivals in the four host cities so far.

"Building on the success of the Cricket and Rugby World Cups played in 2022, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 has shown that Aotearoa New Zealand can deliver world-class major events and has really put us on the map for global events moving forward," Pragnell said.

"When New Zealand Football and Football Australia won the hosting rights in the middle of 2020, and a Covid-19 induced lockdown, we knew we had a lot of work ahead of us.

"Three years later, with a lot of mahi and collaboration between FIFA, co-hosts Football Australia, government, host cities and stadia, regional stakeholders, and ourselves, it has all been worth it," he said.

"Football is already the biggest and the fastest growing organised team sport in the country and this tournament, as well as the numerous legacy programmes we have established, will supercharge it."

The World Cup will come to an end on Sunday with the final at Stadium Australia in Sydney.