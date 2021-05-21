Fiji rescue mission after crew jump overboard following 'horrific' incident

Members of the Royal New Zealand Air Force are helping in a search and rescue mission in Fiji after a "horrific" incident on a fishing vessel saw members of the crew jumping overboard.

At least five members of that crew remain missing in Fijian waters.

One crew member was found and picked up by an NZ Air Force P-3 Orion sent to help in the search and rescue effort.

Local media is reporting that a total of six crewmen jumped overboard after an incident on the vessel earlier this week. The vessel is said to be along the Yasawa and Mamanuca water.

The FBC News website reports that a "horrific" and violent incident is what prompted crew members to go overboard.

At least two crewmen are understood to still be on board the vessel.

Commander Timoci Natuva, head of the Fijian Navy, told the Fiji Sun their focus now was on saving lives.

"Once we interview the survivor, we can get a better understanding of what actually happened - which the Police will deal with, as the evidence dictates."

The vessel is said to be a Fiji-flagged offshore longliner that has both Fijian and foreign crew members.

The NZ Defence Force has been approached for comment.