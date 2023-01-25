Final speech highlights kindness

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and incoming Labour leader and prime minister Chris Hipkins are all smiles as they arrive at Ratana Pa yesterday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

In her final speech before handing over to the next prime minister, Jacinda Ardern used the occasion of Ratana yesterday to thank New Zealanders for their love, empathy and kindness.

Announcing her resignation late last week, she said she knew she no longer had "enough in the tank to do it justice".

Her five years in office has been characterised by her ability to manage unexpected crises: the Christchurch terror attack, the White Island eruption, Covid-19 and the recent economic downturn.

However, her departure has also focused attention to the constant, extreme vitriolic abuse she has endured from some sectors of the population — far more than others.

She used the occasion of Ratana, typically the first event on the political calendar, to temper that with a reflection on her experience of the vast majority of New Zealanders.

"For my part, I want you to know that my overwhelming experience in this job of New Zealand and New Zealanders has been one of love, empathy and kindness," she said.

"That is what the majority of New Zealand has shown to me and I want you to know that I leave with a greater affection for Aotearoa New Zealand and its people than when I started, and I didn’t think that was possible.

"Nga mihi nui ki a koutou katoa. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the greatest privilege of my life."

Ms Ardern will formally tender her resignation today, before Mr Hipkins is sworn in at Government House.