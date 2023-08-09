Final witness takes stand in Dickason trial

Lauren Dickason in the High Court at Christchurch. Photo: Pool / NZME / George Heard

The final witness is giving evidence in the trial of Lauren Dickason, the woman accused of murdering her three little girls at their Timaru home.

But the trial will not end until at least next week.

This morning Justice Cameron Mander at the High Court in Christchurch told the jury of eight men and four women that the last witness will be on the stand for the rest of today and likely much of tomorrow.

It is expected the Crown and defence will give final closing addresses on Friday and Justice Mander will sum up the entire trial for the jury on Monday before giving them instructions and sending them to deliberate.

Monday will mark the fifth week the jury has been hearing the case against Dickason.

The 42-year-old admits killing her three daughters - Liane, 6, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla - by smothering them to death at their Timaru home in September 2021.

But she denies it was murder and has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity or infanticide.

This afternoon forensic psychiatrist Dr Ghazi Metoui was called to give evidence in support of the defence.

He is the last witness to be called in the trial.

Metoui told the court he interviewed Dickason nine times - for about 20 hours in total.

He then provided a 69-page report to the court about his assessment and conclusion.

"My opinion was that a defence of infanticide was available to Mrs Dickason," he told the court.

"My opinion was that a defence of insanity was available to Mrs Dickason."

Defence lawyer Anne Toohey said Metoui’s report contained more information on Dickason’s mental health and personal history than any of the others.

She was more open with him about her issues, the court heard, admitting that during her gruelling fertility journey - which included 17 rounds of IVF and a loss of a baby at 18 weeks gestation before turning to donor eggs - was much harder on her than she let on.

Graham and Lauren Dickason with their daughters before the alleged murders. Photo: Facebook

She said she felt "isolated and alone" and while her husband Graham and friends were supported, she battled much harder than anyone knew.

"She concealed her mental health struggles," said Metoui of the period after Dickason gave birth to Liane.

"She said ‘I wasn’t completely honest with him in terms of how I was feeling - I didn’t want to be ungrateful after having this baby after all these years."

Her pregnancy with Liane was wracked with worry but when she fell pregnant with the twins things were better.

But when the couple were told Karla had a cleft palate she began to worry and suffer "anxiety".

She said she desperately wanted all of her children and while the pregnancies were scary, she also felt happiness, pride and joy at the impending arrivals.

Metoui said "overall" the Dickason’s marriage was "harmonious and stable" and while having children impacted their once free social life, they were content.

She told Metoui "all went well for the first five months" after the twins arrived, helped by the fact she had hired a night nanny and was on antidepressants.

The antidepressants were prescribed the day after the twins were born when Dickason had a complication and was "hysterical" and worried she would "die and leave the girls without a mother".

But when the family got home with the babies and they met an "enraptured" Liane, her "mental health was good and she was bonding with the girls ‘ok".

Soon though, Dickason’s "mood began to decline".

"She began to feel exhausted with reduced energy.. she began to feel depressed again, she felt lonely as her life was centred around the home routine.... she felt incredibly isolated," said Metoui.

She felt "trapped" by motherhood, and envied her husband’s life away from home and Metoui said that is when the spiral to the alleged murders really began.

He said Dickason told him:

"I had thoughts that it would be nice to not have the twins for a couple of days, I thought about hurting them, I thought it would be nice to have them gone."

She was "deeply concerned" and told Graham Dickason who reacted angrily.

Lauren Dickason during her police interview. Photo: Pool

She felt "immense shame and guilt" and like she was "a failure".

Dickason tried to carry on as normal and tried to get out of the house with the children as much as possible.

"Even though she continued to feel depressed - she functioned as best she could and got through her days... her mood began to improve."

In early 2020 the couple decided to embark on a move overseas for a better and safer life for the children.

"All was going well until the Covid 19 pandemic... and lockdown..." Metoui told the jury.

"She said... it felt like infertility all over again... the uncertainty..."

From May 2020 she felt "depressed and anxious" and by September her "mental health was not good".

She embarked on a health and wellness programme and by early 2021 she "felt the best she could recall herself feeling in years" and "subsequently decided to stop her antidepressants".

She did this without speaking to her doctor.

"She also thought that by being off her antidepressants it would be seen more favourably by the New Zealand immigration authorities," Metoui said.

Dickason said during this time her relationship with Graham was "the best it had been" and she was "immensely enjoying her children".

Her whole family was happy, she reached her "goal weight" and she felt "euphoric".

When riots and looting broke out in South Africa Dickason began to crumble mentally and Metoui said she was having "catastrophic" thinking.

Her depression set in again, deeply.

"Her mood never recovered from that time onwards, deteriorating all the time and never improving," said Metoui.

One night while reading the girls a story she had another thought of harming them.

"I had images of giving the kids sleeping tablets and taking them one-by-one to the bath, cutting their femoral artery and bleeding them out - then tucking them in their beds," she told Metoui.

She said the thoughts were terrifying - but did not change the love she had for the girls.

In the lead-up to the family’s move, Dickason became "severely anxious" and she stopped communicating with friends.

She had "panic attacks" and began to take her antidepressants again on August 3.

She continued to feel "very low in her mood" saying it was "the worst she had ever felt" but her "homicidal" ruminations about the children thought.

"I did rethink it and I never thought I’d do something like that," she said about thoughts.

"I’d never act on it."

However, days before the family flew to New Zealand she "had thoughts of doing what ended up happening" - using cable ties to strangle the girls.

The girls were found dead in their beds at their Timaru home in September 2021. Photo: NZ Herald

"This devil on my shoulder came... ‘this could be a way’ - I felt like the seed was planted that day," she told Metoui.

She did not act on the thought.

However, later she connected several cable ties together, thinking she would need more than one to fit around the girls’ necks.

She told the psychiatrist: "I thought, ‘what the hell am I doing’ - I threw them in a drawer, pushed it to the back of my mind."

Metoui’s evidence continues this afternoon.

It follows four other psychiatric experts - two for the Crown and two others for the defence.

The King v Lauren Anne Dickason - the Crown and defence cases

The Crown alleges Dickason murdered the children in a "calculated" way because she was frustrated, angry and resentful of them.

It acknowledges Dickason suffered from sometimes-serious depression, but maintains she knew what she was doing when she killed the girls.

Opening the Crown case on July 17 McRae alleged Dickason was an angry and frustrated woman who was "resentful of how the children stood in the way of her relationship with her husband" and killed them "methodically and purposefully, perhaps even clinically".

The defence says Dickason was a severely mentally disturbed woman in the depths of postpartum depression and did not know the act of killing the children was morally wrong at the time of their deaths.

Further, it says she was "in such a dark place" she had decided to kill herself and felt "it was the right thing to do" to "take the girls with her".

