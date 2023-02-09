Fines proposed for putting junk mail in Christchurch letterboxes

Kerbside bin sizes and issues caused by dumping rubbish outside of charity boxes are under review. Photo: Newsline / file image

Christchurch residents could soon face a fine of up to $20,000 for putting junk mail in some letterboxes or littering in charity donation boxes.

Under the draft waste management and minimisation bylaw, the offence of depositing junk mail in any letterbox marked no circulars could result in the fine.

Measures under the bylaw also include the non-collection of kerbside bins if the contents don't comply.

Christchurch city councillor Aaron Keown told NewstalkZB's Mike Hosking this morning he isn't fully convinced the new rules are necessary.

He doesn't see the offence of depositing junk mail in a letterbox marked no circulars as a high priority. Listen to Keown here.

Residents could soon face a fine of up to $20,000 for posting junk mail or littering in charity donation boxes. Photo: File image

Consultation opened this week on the proposed bylaw, which allows regulation of all waste collection services and operations.

Currently the city council has two waste bylaws – the waste management bylaw 2009 and the cleanfill and waste handling operations bylaw 2015.

City council resource recovery manager Ross Trotter said the current bylaws were legally due for review in 2025.

“However, we decided to review them sooner to ensure they remain fit for purpose. Following the review we decided to replace the two existing bylaws with the proposed new one,” he said.

“The new bylaw is consistent with recent changes to regulations under the Waste Minimisation Act and our climate resilience strategy.

"It will also assist in achieving our Waste Management and Minimisation Plan 2020, including the goal to move towards zero waste.”

Trotter said the proposed changes will provide greater flexibility. “Some of the proposed changes will legally enable us to adapt our services easier in the future," Trotter said

The main changes in the new bylaw could include:

The ability for residents to opt out and not pay for kerbside collection services in certain circumstances.

More flexible rules for kerbside collection services.

New requirements for waste management plans in some circumstances so waste is managed more effectively, including for multi-unit residential developments, demolition and construction activities, and large scale events.

New rules to address the problems caused by unaddressed mail and advertising material and deal with nuisance from litter, including litter around donation boxes for clothing and household goods.

Allowing the city council to set standards for the collection points for recycling and diverted materials.

Revised provisions to support the diversion of materials from landfill and ensure all waste materials are disposed of appropriately.

Amendments to the licensing requirements for waste operators.

Consultation on the changes will close on February 26. For more information, go to the city council website.

-With NZ Herald