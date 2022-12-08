Fire and Emergency bullying review shows work needed

The Public Service Commission has found Fire and Emergency has not done enough to fix its bad culture, and stronger leadership is needed at all levels.

In April, the commission announced it had appointed Belinda Clark QSO to lead the review to assess what changes had been made since Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) was found by an independent judge to have a culture of bullying and harassment.

Fire and Emergency board chair Rebecca Keoghan, MNZM, had requested the commission for a review.

It found FENZ had undertaken a lot of work to address the recommendations in the three years since but still has much work to do.

The agency's Behaviour and Conduct Office, which was established in response to that judgment, was falling short and and the new report has found poor behaviour was still a problem.

Clark wanted an independent advisory committee to fix its culture and a stand-alone code of conduct to be introduced.

She said it was evident more work needed to be done to ensure FENZ was a safe and inclusive workplace.

The review said leaders at all levels of FENZ needed to have clear performance expectations to take responsibility for culture change.

Fire and Emergency said some of the recommendations would be quick to implement but some would take more time and consideration.

Board chair Rebecca Keoghan MNZM said they were committed to improvements.

"Our intentions were good, but we have fallen short in terms of implementation and where we need to be," she said.

In 2018, Judge Coral Shaw reviewed the organisation and, as well as finding a culture of bullying and harassment, reported there were unacceptable levels of sexism, racism and homophobia.

In the years since the Shaw report, a number of firefighters have accused Fire and Emergency of failing to properly deal with their complaints of sexual assault, harassment or bullying.

Earlier this year, RNZ revealed a volunteer firefighter who was convicted of sexually abusing his son was allowed to remain on his brigade. He was only discharged after he was sentenced.