Fire prompts toxic chemical warning for Golden Bay river

Photo: Supplied / Kevin Patterson

A large building fire in Golden Bay may have discharged toxic chemicals into a local river some residents use for drinking water and irrigation.

Emergency services were called to the fire just before 3am on Thursday at the ITM retail outlet in Tākaka.

The blaze was "well-involved" when firefighters arrived in 13 trucks and one support vehicle. The fire was contained within two hours.

Tasman District Council urged anyone who used water from the Motupipi River from a tributary near Motupipi St for drinking, stock, irrigation or household use to stop taking it immediately.

"We understand mostly water-based paints were burnt, with lesser quantities of petroleum-based product. MDF board has burnt with the glue containing arsenic amongst other chemicals," the council said.

"There is a contained area of contaminated water onsite which appears to be slowly evaporating and are currently assessing quantities which have discharged via our stormwater system to the Motupipi River."

Council staff were also testing the river for contamination levels.

"Such chemicals are likely to be toxic or harmful to humans, animals and aquatic life and may have long-lasting effects. These chemicals will be most concentrated in the upper reaches of the waterway where there is less dilution, but flow rates are such that it could have reached the estuary."

Tasman District mayor Tim King hoped to have more answers about the level of contamination later on Thursday.

"There is a significant concern that just given all the different things that are stored in an ITM-type store that that combined with the amount of water used to put the fire out has contaminated the tributary and potentially part of the Motupipi stream and then potentially also the estuary," King said.

"Obviously when they burnt and mixed with water they have the potential to contaminate waterways."

It was unknown how many residents might be affected including those with bore water in the area, he said.

"That's still work that's being undertaken. There is obviously a lot of effort going in to determining what the contamination is, how far it has extended, what the next steps are."

The immediate concern was on human health but there was also the potential for ongoing environmental contamination and the effects that could have on ecosystems, he said.

Anyone with a bore in the area who was concerned about potential contamination should get in contact with the Tasman District Council.

Warning signs are being organised for the Rototai Estuary and beach as a precaution.

No one was injured in the fire. Fire and Emergency is assessing the scene.