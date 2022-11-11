Firefighter strike cancelled

Today's firefighter strike has been cancelled as talks resume.

A joint statement by Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union said two days of negotiations had resulted in an agreement in principle to substantial issues, subject to final calculations and funding.

Some matters were still being discussed.

The final framework would depend on the funding available, including a proposed Government cash injection, and an agreement on how to prioritise it. A representative of the minister attended the negotiations.

A stoppage scheduled for Monday has also been cancelled.