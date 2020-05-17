Firefighters battling huge blaze at property in Canterbury

Firefighters are battling the blaze at a property on Weddons Rd in Rolleston. Photo: TVNZ

Huge black plumes of smoke are billowing from a large fire in Canterbury tonight.

It is understood the fire has spread to a pile of disused tyres with 11 fire trucks fighting the blaze at a property on Weddons Rd in Rolleston.

People have been warned to stay away from the area due to thick toxic smoke.

TVNZ reports the smoke is affecting visibility on State Highway 1.

Firefighters are battling the blaze at a property on Weddons Rd in Rolleston. Photo : TVNZ

Weedons Rd is closed but the highway remains open. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area because of the amount of smoke.

Firefighters are trying to limit the spread of the fire by moving tyres away from it. Fire crews are expected to be at the scene all night.

No other buildings are thought to be at risk and no injuries have been reported.

The fire is near Lincoln University and Springston Cemetery.