Firefighters help family escape blaze

Photo: RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

Firefighters helped people get out of a house fire in Ōtaki in the Kāpiti Coast on Sunday night.

Fire and emergency said it received a report of the fire at 10.40pm on Sunday and found a rear bedroom alight when the first crews arrived.

In total, five crews, a tanker, two specialist crews and two support vehicles responded, coming from surrounding areas and Wellington City.

The fire was put out shortly before 2.30am on Monday.

Specialist fire investigators would be at the scene later today.