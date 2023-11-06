Fireworks set Auckland house on fire

Fireworks have hit a house in Auckland overnight, setting it on fire.

Fire and Emergency said fireworks hit the upper deck of the Hillsborough Road, Mt Roskill property and the flames had spread through most of the building by the time they arrived about 11.30pm on Sunday.

No-one was injured.

Firefighters were also called to other fireworks related jobs in the North Island, most of the them involving burning vegetation.

Rain the in South Island helped put a stop to any potential problems.