Firmer hand over Maori requirements for teachers

A learning lesson from a book for teaching te reo Māori. Photo: RNZ

Some teachers are not meeting a requirement to learn and use te reo and tikanga Maori.

Teachers must declare they are developing and practising te reo and tikanga to renew their annual practising certificate.

But an Education Ministry paper to Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis earlier this year said the Teaching Council of Aotearoa NZ was not applying the requirement to all teachers.

The council said of 28,689 applications to date there had been 300 ‘‘no’’ responses to the question: ‘‘Has the teacher continued to develop and practise te reo me nga tikanga Maori while practising as a teacher?’’

It said reasons given included that the teacher was a relief teacher and therefore unable to provide full evidence of fulfilling the requirement, had recently returned from overseas, or needed more time.

Council chief executive Lesley Hoskin said the requirement had been part of teachers’ professional standards for years, but this year the council made it an explicit part of the recertification process.

She said teachers must formally declare they have met the standard and their principal or the manager of their early learning service must attest that is correct. However, some principals or managers had not ‘‘ticked the box’’ to say a teacher had advanced their knowledge of te reo and tikanga Maori, she said.

‘‘If they don’t it tick it, they have to add a comment, and the comments are generally around this person’s beginning, ‘we haven’t done a lot in the school’, or actually they’re fluent and ‘what progress would I expect them to have?’’’

In those instances the council was trying to identify what support teachers needed to advance their knowledge, she said.

The goal was to have a teaching workforce that was able to meet the needs of every learner, including Maori children who had been under-served by the education system for years.

‘‘My hope would be that every one of our 138,000 registered teachers were comfortable and confident to speak te reo Maori and understand the tikanga... in each local setting.’’

A handful of teachers might not advance their knowledge of te reo and tikanga, and the council would deal with that group eventually.

‘‘At that point we’ll have to look at how many and what’s needed and what opportunities have they had. But from what we can see, people are not resisting. What they’re saying is ‘I don’t know how or or I need support, or I don’t have time’.’’

The council might give teachers the benefit of the doubt initially, but it would not tolerate teachers who repeatedly failed to meet the requirement, she said.

‘‘We’ve just moved to a one-year renewal period for a certificate, so if they’re not progressing the first time, you’re going ‘OK, we’ve made that known that that’s a requirement’. If it happens a second or third time the conversation is quite a different one,’’ she said.

Knowing te reo and tikanga was no different from other requirements expected of teachers, Ms Hoskin said.

‘‘An education system that works in this country within its culture and context is what we’re trying to create because then we’ll have all of our children being successful and therefore a great country at the end of it because we’ll all have those skills.’’

The principal of Te Whata Tau o Putauaki and a member of the council’s board and of the NZEI executive, Ripeka Lessels, said principals must be able to put their hands on the hearts and assert that their teachers were meeting the requirement.

‘‘There is no excuse now for not doing it, but they now need to ensure that their staff are progressing along a continuum that grows their capacity to speak te reo Maori but also to work with Maori children and their whanau,’’ she said.

Last year, the Government said all schools, early childhood centres and tertiary institutions should use te reo Maori every day.