First vaccine doses just shy of 90% nationwide

Photo: RNZ

As a big portion of the country rolls up their sleeves for a second vaccination this weekend, 89% of eligible New Zealanders aged 12 and over have had their first dose and 78% are fully vaccinated.

Today's updated figures show 57% of Māori and 72% of Pacific people are fully dosed.

Of eligible Aucklanders, 83% have had their second injection, 68% in Northland, 76% in Waikato and 78% in Canterbury. Between the three DHBs in Auckland, Auckland DHB is sitting at 95% first doses.

After wastewater testing in Gisborne, Napier and Taranaki all found traces of the virus on Friday, the regions are hustling to raise vaccinations and encourage testing.

Mayor of Gisborne Rehette Stoltz said the detection of the virus in Gisborne and Napier wastewater samples is a concern.

There are no MIQ facilities, or known Covid-19 cases isolating, in either city.

Stoltz said more than 200 people got a test yesterday and just over 600 passed through vaccination stations.

"At this stage I'm staying hopeful until we get all our results back that it might be someone that just passed through, or someone from MIQ, but, we need those test numbers high in order to be sure."

Stoltz said the region's vaccination rate is currently 80% for one dose and 65% for both doses.

More than 500 people were tested for Covid-19 in Napier and Hastings yesterday.

Napier is waiting for subsequent test results after Friday's announcement of a positive wastewater sample in the city.

Wastewater results from Hastings and Wairoa, taken last week, returned as negative.

Anyone can turn up at the Napier Covid testing centre without an appointment between 3 and 5pm today.

More than 1500 people received a vaccination in Hawke's Bay yesterday.