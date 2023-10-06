Fishers cop $10,500 fine after hooking nine times their limit

The recreational fishers caught 317 snapper - more than nine times their collective daily limit of seven per person. Photo: Getty Images

A group of five people who caught 348 fish in one day in the Hauraki Gulf have been fined $10,500.

In May 2022, the recreational fishers caught 317 snapper - more than nine times their collective daily limit of seven per person.

MPI regional manager Fisheries Compliance Andre Espinoza said 95 of the snapper were undersize.

The group also caught 19 kahawai, two John Dory, two gurnard, six jack mackerel, one kingfish and one blue mackerel.

The five fishers - Tai ah You, 46, Laupagigi Tupua Siliva, 69, Lameta Kasiano, 49, Metai Fialelei Lotoa, 58, and Avia Amosa, 55, - pleaded guilty to charges under the Fisheries Act in Manukau District Court yesterday.

Their skipper, Tai ah You, was fined $2,500. The other four were fined $2,000 each.

The vessel, trailer and a range of fishing gear was also forfeited to the Crown. Tai ah You was ordered to pay a redemption fee of $5,248 before the end of November.

Fishery Officers discovered the excessive catch when they inspected the group's boat at Half Moon Bay boat ramp.

The inspection revealed seven large chilly bins filled with fish.

At least two of the five fishers knew the size and daily limit for snapper, and there was a fish measurer on board.

Espinoza said fisheries rules protected fishing resources for everyone.

"If you follow the rules, you'll be doing your bit for sustainability and avoiding a large fine," Espinoza said.